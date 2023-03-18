HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assistant professor vacancy in Karunagappally college

March 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Engineering, Karunagappally, has invited application for the assistant professor vacancy in the Physics department. Candidates eligible as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms can apply and those with first class in MSc will be considered. Interested persons can attend a written test/interview at the college at 10.30 a.m. on March 21 along with original certificates proving qualifications. For more details, visit www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476 2666160, 9400423081.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.