Kerala

Assistance to Devika’s family under consideration, HC told

‘Bid to make online resources accessible to all students’

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that grant of assistance and support to the family of Devika who allegedly committed suicide owing to lack of access to online classes was under active consideration of the government.

The government made the submission when a writ petition filed by A. Sasidharan and another person from Kochi seeking a directive to provide online access to students who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and those living in remote areas came up before a Division Bench.

The government, in a statement, said that it had already ensured accessibility to the online classes for students in weaker sections by providing facilities at various public places such as anganwadies, libraries, Kudumbashree units, and places of local self-government institutions to access the online classes.

The online platform was a new venture initiated by the government that was subject to rectification in the coming days and every endeavour would be taken by the State government to see that all students were offered ample opportunity to be part of the online classes, the government assured the court. The court adjourned the hearing on the petition to next week.

