Assistance from CMDRF to be given with 100 hours: Vijayan

Steps are being taken to disburse financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) within 100 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Vijayan said the speedy assistance can be ensured if the application and the accompanying documents are valid. The timeframe for providing the assistance has been reduced progressively over the years, according to the Chief Minister.

In 2016, it took 175 days for depositing the amount in the bank account of the applicant from the time the application was accepted. This was brought down to 22 days in 2018. Steps are also being taken to simplify the laborious administrative procedures which delay the speedy processing of government files, the Chief Minister said. Necessary changes will be brought about in the Kerala Secretariat office manual for the purpose, he said.