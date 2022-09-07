Assistance extended to all families during Onam: Kerala Finance Minister

Food kits to 90 lakh families, allowance to workers among initiatives

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the State government has extended financial assistance to all families in the State in a time-bound manner for Onam.

Free Onam food kits have been distributed to around 90 lakh families and social security pension of ₹3,200 each has been disbursed to 60 lakh beneficiaries.

An Onam allowance of ₹1,000 each has been extended to 5.5 lakh workers falling under employment guarantee schemes and an ex gratia assistance of ₹2,000 each to workers of factories lying closed in the traditional sector.

The government released a bonus of ₹4,000 or festival allowance of ₹2,750 to each government employee and advanced them ₹15,000 for the festival season. The government also announced ₹1,000 as festival allowance to service pensioners, the Finance Minister said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.