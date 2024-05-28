Assessment reforms should accompany curriculum change: SCERT director

As school curriculum undergoes changes after years, assessment practices in the State that were introduced in the State in 2005 are still in use two decades later.

Curriculum change has been initiated with the goal of quality improvement, and evaluation that is an integral part of curriculum also needs to change, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Jayaprakash R.K. has said.

Presenting the concept of reforms in assessment at a day-long education conclave in the State capital on Tuesday, Dr. Jayaprakash said the results of the National Achievement Survey in 2021 and the Performance Grading Index were disappointing in some areas.

The discussions on assessment changes should consider the General Education department’s wish to to achieve better results in such surveys.

The State, he said, had stuck to the all-promotion policy from Class I to VIII in adhering to a student-centric approach, though in 2019 the Union government had amended the Right to Education Act allowing States to make changes to this policy. This raised the question whether all-promotion defeated the purpose of continuous evaluation and made it a mechanical exercise.

Dr. Jayaprakash pointed out that the complaints that children were not attaining the learning outcomes they should have even by Class X though they attended three examinations sponsored by the State every year was a matter of concern.

Students from the State were also not faring well in entrance tests such as NEET, JEE, CUET, and the latest Integrated Teacher Education Programme. This was preventing them from getting admission to premier institutions in the State. Data that the State’s representation is national-level examinations were also available, he said.

The Kerala Curriculum Framework laid emphasis on comprehensive and continuous evaluation. Grading for Class I to VIII was on a five-point scale that had been followed for years, especially since 75-100 grade point fetched A grade.

He raised the question whether the SSLC examination conduct needed revision, especially as 20% of marks in a 50-mark or 100-mark question paper were set aside for CCE.

As most students were awarded full marks in CCE which was based on a host of activities such as projects and presentations, it indicated that they were eligible to score 100% marks. However in a discrepancy, it was enough for the student to score 5 marks in a 50-mark question paper to pass in a subject at present, that is just 12.5% as the student already had 10 marks for CCE. This highlighted the need for assessment reforms to fix subject minimum of 30% in theory papers, Dr. Jayaprakash said.