Assent to Bills passed by Assembly getting delayed, says Pinarayi

May 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday drew attention to the delay in receiving assent to a number of Bills passed by the State Assembly.

Mr. Vijayan commented on the matter in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the inaugural of the silver jubilee celebrations of the State Assembly building.

‘‘When we list achievements of the Kerala Assembly, we must not forget that certain Bills passed by the House are yet to get the assent. The delay in the process should also be kept in mind,’‘ he said.

(Mr. Khan’s decision to withhold assent to certain Bills had sparked a tussle between him and the LDF government.)

Mr. Vijayan recalled the enviable role played by the Kerala Assembly in the legislative process by passing laws that were progressive and revolutionary in character. Several have had far-reaching impact on the socio-economic and political fabric of the State and the lives of the people. That they had inspired other States and even the Central government to follow suit with similar laws was a matter of pride for the State, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said lawmakers and mainstream political parties had a duty to counter the emergence of an apolitical society in our midst. Perhaps, the cause could be traced to the failure of democratically elected governments in rising to the expectations of the new generation, but the growth of an apolitical society that lacked faith in democracy was dangerous as it could veer off into extremism and hypernationalism, Mr. Satheesan said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called for efforts towards greater feats in the legislative process that would be cherished and held dear by posterity. Right from the first legislative Assembly of 1957, the legislators of the State had come up with historic policies that empowered marginalised communities, strengthened education and healthcare and protected the environment, Mr. Khan said.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar spoke.