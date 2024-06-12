ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly witnesses heated LDF-UDF exchange over Kerala poll results and CPI(M)‘s Sikar victory

Published - June 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister says criticism of Rahul Gandhi was “natural replies” to remarks made by the latter that were unbecoming of a leader of his stature

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan’s Sikar Lok Sabha seat and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi featured heavily in the heated exchanges in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) continuing to trade barbs on the election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday’s exchanges on the topic began during the discussion on the demands for grants with Congress’s Mathew Kuzhalnadan stating that “true Communists” should be grateful to Mr. Gandhi for helping the CPI(M) retain its national party status by leaving the Sikar seat to the party and then helping it win there.

Sikar was one of the four seats won by the CPI(M) in the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM accused

Congress members, including senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF of targeting Mr. Gandhi, who had contested from Wayanad, at every opportunity, at a time when secular, democratic forces were seen uniting at the national level against the Narendra Modi government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A CPI(M) stronghold

Mr. Vijayan, addressing the House later in the day, sought to turn the tables on the UDF, rubbishing the latter’s claims regarding Sikar and the Congress support. Armed with the election results for Rajasthan, he said that Sikar was a CPI(M) stronghold. Amra Ram, the victorious CPI(M) candidate had also been a four-time MLA in Rajasthan, he pointed out. Furthermore, the Sikar seat was held by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Vijayan also claimed that Left support had been integral to the Congress’s victory in eight seats in Rajasthan.

On the allegation regarding personal attacks on Mr. Gandi, Mr. Vijayan said they were “natural replies” to remarks made by Mr. Gandhi that were unbecoming of a leader of his stature.

The CPI(M) and the Congress members also had heated exchanges on the erosion of each other’s vote shares in the Attingal constituency where Adoor Prakash of the Congress won.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US