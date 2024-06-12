Assembly witnesses heated LDF-UDF exchange over Kerala poll results and CPI(M)‘s Sikar victory

Rajasthan’s Sikar Lok Sabha seat and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi featured heavily in the heated exchanges in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) continuing to trade barbs on the election results.

Wednesday’s exchanges on the topic began during the discussion on the demands for grants with Congress’s Mathew Kuzhalnadan stating that “true Communists” should be grateful to Mr. Gandhi for helping the CPI(M) retain its national party status by leaving the Sikar seat to the party and then helping it win there.

Sikar was one of the four seats won by the CPI(M) in the 2024 elections.

CM accused

Congress members, including senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF of targeting Mr. Gandhi, who had contested from Wayanad, at every opportunity, at a time when secular, democratic forces were seen uniting at the national level against the Narendra Modi government.

A CPI(M) stronghold

Mr. Vijayan, addressing the House later in the day, sought to turn the tables on the UDF, rubbishing the latter’s claims regarding Sikar and the Congress support. Armed with the election results for Rajasthan, he said that Sikar was a CPI(M) stronghold. Amra Ram, the victorious CPI(M) candidate had also been a four-time MLA in Rajasthan, he pointed out. Furthermore, the Sikar seat was held by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Vijayan also claimed that Left support had been integral to the Congress’s victory in eight seats in Rajasthan.

On the allegation regarding personal attacks on Mr. Gandi, Mr. Vijayan said they were “natural replies” to remarks made by Mr. Gandhi that were unbecoming of a leader of his stature.

The CPI(M) and the Congress members also had heated exchanges on the erosion of each other’s vote shares in the Attingal constituency where Adoor Prakash of the Congress won.