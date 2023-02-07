Assembly: UDF walks out over water charge increase

February 07, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the government of beggaring ordinary families by hiking the basic price of piped drinking water severalfold, close on the heels of precipitating a cost-of-living crisis by levying an unjustified special cess on fuel.

The Opposition also won a favourable ruling from Speaker A.N. Shamsheer when questioning the propriety of the government increasing the water charge without informing the House. Mr. Shamsheer ruled that the convention demanded the government ideally announce such decisions impacting the public in the House when the Assembly was in session.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government had not factored in the societal cost of more expensive water.

He said the government had pushed families staring into the abyss of debt further to the brink of financial ruin.

It has saddled inflation-hit taxpayers with an electricity charge increase and enhanced vehicle and property taxes.

In more ways than one, the government ordered the public to pick up the tab for its ruinous financial mismanagement.

Mr. Satheesan said Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine had hoodwinked people by claiming a “negligible” single paise hike on a water unit.

The government exploited the water pricing system to force a household paying ₹142 for 10 kilolitres of water to shell out ₹442 for the same quantity. It has treated consumers like milch cows.

Mr. Augustine said the minimal hike did not warrant an opposition outcry. The government has exempted BPL families using less than 15,000 litres of water from the extra charge.

It has granted the same exemption to APL families with physically challenged children. Ordinary households that consume less than 15,000 litres would feel no pinch.

Mr. Augustine claimed that the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) precarious financial situation necessitated the token increase.

The KWA lost ₹11.93 for every 1000 litre of treated water piped to households. The production and distribution cost of treated water hovered around ₹22.85 lakh. However, the KWA charged consumers only less than half the amount.

Production costs have risen over the years. However, the government has not increased the water price commensurately. The KWA owed the KSEB ₹1,263 crores in electricity charges. It was in debt to contractors by an estimated ₹137.06 crores.

Nevertheless, the government viewed the KWA as a public utility and absorbed the mounting losses. The KWA also planned to reduce production costs by supplying raw untreated water for non-drinking purposes.