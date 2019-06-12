Assembly told of KWA’s fiscal state

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday was given a clear picture of the grim financial situation in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The State government-run water utility loses, on a daily basis, a stunning ₹1.2 crore in revenue with non revenue water (NRW) accounting for 40%, according to Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty. NRW, in simple terms, refers to water that gets pumped, but is lost in distribution.

In written replies to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Krishnankutty also said 81,917 water meters fitted for domestic water connections in the State were defunct. The KWA operated a little over 23.15 lakh domestic connections. KWA’s income in 2018-19 through water charges and non-plan grant stood at ₹1,057.46 crore. Revenue expenditure, on the other hand, stood at ₹1,082.82 crore.

The Water Resources Minister also threw light on a major headache that was plaguing the KWA for years — defaulting on water bill payments. Arrears on this account had piled up to ₹1,030.5 crore. Of this, domestic consumers accounted for ₹236.98 crore and industrial consumers, ₹9.21 crore. But the main villains appeared to be the non-domestic category which owed the KWA Rs 784.31 crore in unpaid water bills.

To related questions, Mr Krishnankutty also listed the measures being taken by the government to prop up the KWA which supplies 2744 million litres a day (MLD). At the top of the list is a proposed ₹2,500 crore ADB-funded scheme to ensure 24x7 supply in the cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. One of the aims of this scheme is to bring down NRW to the national benchmark of 20% and replace old, leaky pipelines. It also aims to carve up the distribution network into District Metering Areas (DMA) for streamlining supply. The scheme is expected to be completed in seven years.

Works to the tune of ₹8736.83 crore — including KIIFB (₹4,232.81 crore), JICA (₹206.21 crore) and Amrut scheme (₹1,050.86 crore) — are also under way in the KWA.