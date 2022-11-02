Assembly to organise international book fair from November 28

Contests, literary programmes to be held during seven-day fair, organised in connection with library’s centenary

The Kerala Assembly will organise an international book fair from November 28 to December 4 in connection with the centenary celebrations of the Assembly library and 75 years of Indian independence.

The week-long event ‘Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair (KLIBF 2022),’ to be organised around the Assembly complex, will have nearly 150 stalls of international, national, and local publishers. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all seven days, Speaker A.N. Shamseer and Assembly Secretary A.M. Basheer said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shamseer said arrangements would be made for students to view the Assembly hall and museum on the days of the book fair.

Providing corporate social responsibility funds of public-private institutions or making coupons available through sponsorships to educational institutions and students taking part in the fair was also under consideration. Books for libraries of government educational institutions using MLA development funds could also be purchased at the fair.

The Speaker said universities and other educational and government institutions and the Kerala State Library Council had been urged to buy the books needed by them from the fair.

Various competitions would be held in the Assembly lounge and others venue as also cultural programmes in which artistes of international repute would take part. The contests would be held in three segments – literary appreciation, recitation, and story-telling. A cartoon contest would be held online. A quiz for high school, higher secondary, and college students, besides the public, would be held on the book fair days. Certificates and prizes would be given to students.

Mr. Basheer said the book fair was also envisaged as a literary fete, to be held across three venues. Panel discussion, talks, seminars, book release, book discussion, ‘meet the author,’ interviews, book readings, and book signings would be organised a part of the fair.

Awareness campaigns with the slogan ‘Reading is my drug’ in solidarity with the anti-drugs campaign of the State government will also be organised. The fair logo has been inaugurated and the website would be opened on Wednesday for booking stalls.

An award for comprehensive contribution to a writer would also be given away.

The Assembly library, the Speaker said, was one of the best in the country. It had its origins as the office library of the Diwan of erstwhile Travancore in 1888. In 1921, it became the Sree Chitra State Library, and in 1949 when Thiru-Kochi State was formed, it functioned as the Travancore-Kochi Assembly library. When the State of Kerala came into being in 1956, it started functioning as the Kerala Assembly Library.

Mr. Shamseer said the Assembly library, with 1.15 lakh books, 150 journals, and 20 newspapers, that was hitherto accessible only to MLAs, officials, and mediapersons was opening its doors to the public in connection with its centenary.

Former Speaker and current Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the distribution of membership to the public on Tuesday, Kerala Piravi day. In the first phase, only degree holders would be given membership. The library, Mr. Shamseer hoped, would benefit the academic community, particularly those conducting political-historical research.