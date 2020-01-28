Assembly to go digital with Governor’s address

The Legislative Assembly will enter the digital era with the policy address of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 29.

The Governor’s address will be displayed on the digital screen kicking off the first phase of the project of making the Assembly paperless. The presentation of the budget by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will also be displayed on the digital screen on February 7. The Governor’s policy address and the Budget will be displayed on the screen once the page of the document they are reading is turned.

In five phases

Initially, the question hour, calling attention, and submission will go digital. The software ‘e-Niyamasabha’ and the related equipment for the digitisation is being fine-tuned. However, the session will be a mix of digital and paper as the digitisation process will only be completed in five phases.

The goal is to make the Assembly paperless by July, Secretary, Legislative Assembly, S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair said while introducing the concept to mediapersons on Monday.

A training room has been set up in the Assembly building to familiarise MLAs with touchscreen and other procedures.

All the legislators have been provided with a touchscreen in front of their seats. The MLAs will have to log in using username and password. If they want to convey anything to the Speaker, they can chat with him through the screen instead of passing a written message.