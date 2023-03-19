ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly session to resume on Monday amid LDF-UDF stand-off

March 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While UDF respects the need for Budget session to resume, it will not surrender the rights of Opposition: Satheesan

The Hindu Bureau

As the Kerala Legislative Assembly convenes on Monday after consecutive early adjournments last week following the March 15 fracas in the House, all eyes are on the stand to be taken by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Sunday that while the UDF respected the need for the Budget session to resume peacefully, it could not be expected to surrender the rights of the Opposition.

UDF meeting

The UDF parliamentary party is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. on Monday, ahead of the day’s sitting, to finalise its strategy. Mr. Satheesan has made it clear that the Opposition will not cooperate with the proceedings unless its reasonable demands are met. The Opposition had already declared that it is not ready for any compromise with regard to its right to make use of the motion for adjournment under Rule 50 of the Assembly rules of procedure and conduct.

‘Protect rights’

In a letter, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala urged Speaker A.N. Shamseer to protect the rights of the Opposition, particularly in the matter of the notices seeking leave for adjournment motions.

Meanwhile, the police have written to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly, seeking permission for proceeding with its investigation on the Assembly premises with regard to the cases pertaining to the ruckus on March 15. On Thursday, the Museum police booked seven UDF MLAs and five ‘‘identifiable persons’‘ under non-bailable sections while two LDF MLAs were booked under bailable charges.

On Friday, the Assembly adjourned barely 10 minutes into the day’s sitting following Opposition protests terming the action against its MLAs uncalled for and biased.

Rema’s complaint

Over the weekend, Vadakara MLA and Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.K. Rema, who had sustained an injury to her arm in the scuffle in the Assembly, lodged complaints with the cyber wing and the Speaker against CPI(M) MLA Sachin Dev for maligning her on social media. According to her, Mr. Dev had accused her of faking the injury. The alleged reluctance of the police to act on her compliant has also sparked protest.

Commenting on the matter on Sunday, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters that it was for the police to decide whether or not to register a case or not on the basis of Ms. Rema’s complaint.

