Assembly session to begin on Friday

Balagopal to present Budget on March 11

Balagopal to present Budget on March 11

The Budget session of the State Assembly will being on Friday with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal on March 11.

The upcoming session is planned in two parts: from February 18, Friday, to February 24, and from March 11 to March 23, Speaker M. B. Rajesh said on Wednesday.

The House will pay homage to the late MLA P.T. Thomas on February 21.

The schedule

The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address will take place from February 22 to 24.

After the Budget is presented on March 11, the general debate on it will be held on March 14, 15 and 16. The Assembly will take up the final supplementary demand for grants for the 2021-22 fiscal on March 17.

The vote-on-account for meeting the expenditures of the first four months of 2022-23 will be taken up on March 22 and the appropriation bills pertaining to the supplementary demand for grants and vote-on-account on March 21 and 23.

March 21 and 23 have been set aside for Government business, but how the days are to be utilised will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which meets on February 21. Nine Ordinances, including the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Ordinance and the Kerala Public Health Ordinance, are pending. The latter Ordinance was referred to the Select Committee during the previous session.

To a question regarding the Lok Ayukta Ordinance, Mr. Rajesh said there was nothing extraordinary in an Ordinance being promulgated just ahead of a session. Pressing circumstances have necessitated similar steps in the past. He said he did not wish to comment further on an Ordinance to which the Governor has given his assent.

As per the present schedule, the session, the fourth one of the 15th Kerala Assembly, will conclude on March 23.

National meet

The Kerala Legislative Assembly will organise the National Women Legislators' Conference in April as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking the 75 years of Independence, the Speaker said.

The Assembly Museum will organise an audio-visual presentation on the freedom struggle. The Assembly also plans to organise an international book fest to mark the centenary year of the its library.