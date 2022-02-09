Assembly session to begin on Feb. 18

The budget session of Kerala Assembly will begin on February 18 with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Assembly on February 18.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal is expected to present the State budget for the 2022-23 fiscal on March 11, breaking from the convention in recent years of presenting it before March.

The fourth session of the 15th Assembly will be held in two sessions; from February 18 to February 24 and from March 11 to March 23.

This will be the first full budget to be presented by Mr. Balagopal. He had presented a revised budget for the 2021-22 fiscal in June last year after the present LDF government came to power in May.