Assembly session to begin on August 7

August 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ninth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin on August 7, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said on Wednesday.

The 12-day session, primarily intended for lawmaking, is expected to take up 14 Bills, including the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Institutions (Prevention of violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Kerala Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These two Bills would replace Ordinances.

Two other Bills, the Kerala Livestock and Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture (Regulation of Manufacture and Sale) Bill, 2022 and the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 were earlier referred to the Select Committee. The Assembly will consider the reports submitted by the committee on these Bills.

On the first day of the session, the Assembly will pay tributes to Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and MLA for 53 years, and adjourn for the day. August 11 and August 18 have been reserved for private members’ business and August 21, for the Supplementary Demands for Grants in connection with the 2023-24 Budget.

The remaining days have been reserved for legislative business. The detailed schedule will be worked out by the Business Advisory Committee which meets on August 7. The ninth session will conclude on August 24.

Other Bills that are likely to be considered during the upcoming session include the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and control of Admission to Private Medical Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 165); the Code of Criminal Procedure (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 166); and the Indian Partnership (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 167).

Book fest in Nov.

The second edition of the Legislative Assembly International Book Festival will be held from November 1 to November 7. The first edition had been a big hit with the public., he said