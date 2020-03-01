Assembly session likely to be stormy

The 19th session of the Assembly commencing on Monday is set to take a turbulent turn with the government as well as the Opposition wielding sufficient ammunition to target each other with ease.

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) observations questioning the probity of the police purchases and the missing ammunition from the police bell of arms will come in handy for the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) to put the government in the dock. The government will seek cover under the Crime Branch investigation that has already been initiated on the issue.

Moreover, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had clarified that the natural denouement to the row triggered by the audit observations would be set by the Assembly’s public accounts committee’s findings. The government may cite the alleged leak of the CAG report before it was tabled in the House as part of its strategy to take on the Opposition. Still, the issue has sufficient grist to trigger a war of words on the floor.

The graft charges levelled against two former Ministers V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and V.S. Sivakumar will put the UDF on the defensive. The UDF may try to stave off the charges dubbing it as politically motivated and may cite the timing for launching the Vigilance probe against Mr. Sivakumar as it gathered steam immediately after the audit observations were made against the government.

The completion of two lakh houses for the indigent and weaker sections in a mission mode and the lead to set up food courts for dishing meals at ₹25 will be touted as some of the major achievements of the government. This achievement may help the government score some brownie points over its political rivals. The government may use the UDF decision to abstain from the functions held across for announcing the completion of houses to put the Opposition on the mat.

The intensifying protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Congress refusal for a joint agitation with the LDF and looming financial crisis will figure prominently in the session and will give room for a verbal duel. Since the local body elections are round the corner, the government and the Opposition will be equally keen on officially stating their positions on a variety of issues that will have direct impact on the electorate in the floor of the House.