Assembly session from June 10, host of issues to dominate debates 

A special Cabinet meeting on Friday decided to request Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly from June 10.

National politics, provincial issues, current controversies and legislation are expected to dominate the debate in the House.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to establish establishing a Delimitation Commission. The State Election Commissioner will chair the Commission, with five members at the rank of Secretary to Government.

As part of its crucial mandate, the Commission will issue a draft notification. This notification will not only fix the ward boundaries but also significantly shape the future electoral landscape, potentially altering the political dynamics of the State.

The Commission will create new wards based on the 2011 census findings. Currently, gram panchayats have one ward per 1,000 voters.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the government’s decision as arbitrary. He said the government had wilfully kept the Opposition out of the loop. The UDF had the government take the LDF, then the opposition, into confidence before announcing the process.

The government also decided to form a committee to scrutinise nominations for the Padma Awards. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will chair the committee, which includes Chief Secretary K. Venu, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, Forest Minister A. .K Saseendran, Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

The government decided to guarantee loans K-Fon Limited took out from national banks to augment its working capital. The government would also provide financial guarantee for the development of Thiruvananthapuram Central and Varkala railway stations.

