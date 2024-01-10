GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly session from January 25

January 10, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has requested Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on January 25. The government will likely present the Budget for the next fiscal year on February 2.

The Cabinet also sanctioned an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved families of the four students who died in a stampede at an open-air auditorium on the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus.

Mr. Khan will take the salute at the Republic Day parade in the capital on January 26. Higher Education Minister V. Sivankutty will welcome the Governor to the parade. Other Ministers will take the salute in different districts.

