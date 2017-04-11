Assembly session from April 25

The State Cabinet has decided to recommend convening of the Assembly from April 25.
The Cabinet, which held its weekly meeting here on Tuesday, decided to allocate responsibilities relating to district-level development activities to Sub Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs). Thus, the Sub Collectors and RDOs will be responsible for formulation and supervision of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and execution of projects under the two Plans besides implementation of the Food Security Act.
The Sub Collectors and RDOs would also be special invitees to District Planning Committees (DPCs). They would also oversee activities of the Kudumbasree Mission at the district level.
