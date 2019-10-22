Assembly session in Kerala begins on Monday

Those being elected from the Assembly constituencies of Manjeswaram, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni, and Vattiyurkavu in the October 21 byelections will be sworn in on October 28, the opening day of the 16th session of the 14th Kerala Assembly.

The day-long special commemorative meeting of the Assembly to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be held on November 9.

The motion to refer the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Kerala Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved to the Subject Committee on the opening day of the session.

The motion to refer the Kerala Cooperative Hospital Complex and the Academy of Medical Sciences and Allied Institutions (Taking over and Management) Bill 2019 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved on October 29.

The Supplementary Financial Statement in the budget for the financial year 2019-2020 will be laid in the table of the House on the same day. The discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the budget for the financial year 2019-2020 will take place on November 5.

The Appropriation Bill in respect of the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the budget for the financial year 2019-2020 will come up on November 11.

16 Bills in session

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan told a press conference here on Tuesday that 16 Bills to replace the ordinance promulgated by the Governor and other emergency Bills of the government would come up during the 19-day session that would conclude on November 21.

Sabha TV in Nov.

The ‘Sabha TV,’ the dedicated TV channel on the lines of the Loksabha TV and Rajyasabha TV, to take the Assembly proceedings to the people would be officially launched during the middle of November, the Speaker said. Initally, it will be aired as special programmes by securing time slots on different satellite Malayalam channels.

Steps to move to e-Niyamasabha by abolishing the use of the paper is in the final stage. The project would be rolled out in the budget session of the Assembly, the Speaker said.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said the Legislative Assembly complex would be the venue for the second edition of the two-day Loka Kerala Sabha from January 2, 2020. To take the Opposition into confidence, the Speaker said he would hold a meeting with them before the two-day meet.

KC(J) leadership issue

The Speaker said the issue of leadership of Kerala Congress (Mani) faction had not come before him. On the questions going unanswered in the House by Ministers, the Speaker said the number of questions going unanswered had gone down compared to the previous yeas. “If the Opposition has specific instances, it will be looked into,” he added.