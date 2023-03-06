ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly: Rajeeve says State taking steps to make MSMEs sustainable

March 06, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

To reduce issues hitting functioning of such ventures, MSME clinics are being organised in all districts to address economic, technological, or marketing issues

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will be taking steps to ensure that the new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that were launched as part of the entrepreneurship year scheme are sustainable and continue functioning, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told the Assembly on Monday.

Interns appointed in local bodies would inspect all new ventures from next month onwards to identify issues they were facing and address them, he said. The technically qualified interns were appointed last year to coordinate ground-level activities for the Industries department’s campaign to aid the launch of one lakh MSMEs. As per the figures till March 1, a total of 1,34,558 MSMEs were launched in Kerala over the past one year.

Mr. Rajeeve said that at the national level, 30 to 40% of the MSMEs stopped operation within the first year. To reduce this, MSME clinics were being organised in all districts to address economic, technological, or marketing issues. A panel of experts and institutions were part of the clinics to handhold the fledgling initiatives. As part of plans to market the products from the new ventures, separate corners would be allocated in cooperative storerooms and Consumerfed shops for local products. Such products would also be sold through special counters in the ration shops in the respective panchayat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On allegations regarding existing ventures being counted as new, he said that these were related to a handful of cases of establishments that were running without licences that applied for the same this year. He said that more than ₹10,000 crore of MSME loans were disbursed in the current financial year, compared to the previous year, which was an indication of the kind of change that has happened in the sector. The activities of the past one year had given a lot of confidence to aspiring entrepreneurs, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US