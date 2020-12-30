Assembly polls could be held in two phases

ECI to decide in consultation with State govt., political parties: Meena

Indications are that the 2021 Assembly elections in the State would be held in two phases, but a final decision on the matter is still awaited. The formal announcement regarding the polls is expected by the first or second week of March, according to Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Teeka Ram Meena.

Based on feedback from the district collectors, Mr. Meena has indicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that two phases would be advisable as additional manpower and infrastructure are required, given the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Mr. Meena, however, said on Wednesday that he had not yet made a formal recommendation to the ECI in this regard. The matter would come up before ECI officials who are scheduled to visit Kerala soon. “The ECI will take a final decision on the matter in consultation with political parties and the State government,” Mr. Meena said.

The 2016 Assembly elections were held on a single day on May 16. The just-concluded local body elections were held in three phases. The rationale for multiple phases is that additional manpower and infrastructure would be needed for the smooth conduct of the polls. If the pandemic persists, the State would require 15,000 auxiliary polling stations in addition to the 25,041 that were used for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This would see the number of polling officials shoot up from 2.31 lakh in 2019 to 2.41 lakh.

A word for parties

Mr. Meena urged political parties to ensure that their representatives are present during the first-level checks on electronic voting machines (EVMs) which began on December 28.

According to him, political parties are showing scant interest in the exercise. The participation of political parties are necessary to maintain transparency, Mr. Meena said. “The ECI is particular that the machines are checked in the presence of political parties, competent engineers and officials,” he said.

As many as 51,500 ballot units, 51,100 control units and 55,300 Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines have been brought to Kerala from Telangana and Maharashtra for the Assembly elections.