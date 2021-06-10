Assembly passes Vote on Account, Appropriation Bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 June 2021 21:47 IST

First session of 15th Assembly ends

The first session of the 15th Assembly, which lasted for 12 days, came to an end on Thursday after passing the Vote on Account and Appropriation Bill for three months due to delay in passing the revised Budget for 2021-2022.

While the House passed the Vote on Account by 35 to 90 votes, the Appropriation Bill was passed by voice vote. This will allow the government to withdraw money for spending until the Assembly meets again and passes the revised Budget.

The Subject Committees will discuss the revised Budget from June 15 onwards.

The House approved demands for ₹36,072.43 crore, including revenue expenditure of ₹32,452.18 crore and capital expenditure of ₹3,530.24 crore.

Replying to the discussions, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the government was not concealing the crisis facing the State exchequer. The return of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was the result of five years of hard work by the previous government.

The Finance Minister said the government had not reduced the aid to minorities. “When assistance in Central schemes decrease, the State’s share will also decrease proportionately,” he said.

With the Centre agreeing to make available COVID vaccine free of cost for all above 18 years, the Finance Minister said the cash-strapped State would be able to save the money allocated for purchase of vaccine.

The Finance Department has given permission to take over Hindustan Newsprint Limited at Velloor. An amount of ₹145 crore would be sanctioned for the purpose when the judgment of the tribunal came, he said.