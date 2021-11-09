Assembly passes two health Bills

The State Government has extended the validity of the provisional registration of clinical establishments under the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2019 from two years to four years from the date of issuance of the certificate of registration.

The amendment to the KCE Act, presented as Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the State legislature and which had been referred to the Health subject committee, was unanimously passed by the Assembly here on Tuesday.

Health Minister Veena George, who moved the motion to pass the amendment to the KCE Act, said that the Government had to give an extension on the validity of the provisional registration of clinical establishments from two years to four years as COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down all procedures.

On Tuesday, the Assembly also passed unanimously the Kerala State Medical Practitioners Bill, 2021 which seeks to enable the registration of practitioners in the field of modern medicine, Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathic medicine in the State and the regulation of qualifications required for such registration by unifying the Travancore-Cochin Medical Practitioners Act, 1953 and the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914 applicable to the Malabar region