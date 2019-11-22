Assembly panel seeks full-time special officer for CCRC

The Assembly Committee on Estimates has submitted a report to the State government seeking appointment of a full-time special officer and project officer to access the day-to-day progress of work for the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).

The committee had submitted the report on November 5 after evaluating the progress of work in August. The lack of supervision of day-to-day work is perhaps a major lapse of the project, it had noted.

Committee members led by S. Sarma, MLA, along with MLAs K.C. Joseph and P.K. Abdu Rabb had visited the construction site recently.

The report also stressed the need for the formation of a sub-committee led by the special officer. “Weekly review meetings should be called by the sub-committee, which includes project officer, CCRC Director, and Inkel representative,” it said.

The report also pointed out the failure on the part of the authorities in spending the budgetary allocation for CCRC construction. In 2017-18, the allocation was ₹10 crore, while only ₹2.7 crore was spent. In 2018-19, ₹15 crore was earmarked.

Besides the setting up of an in-patient facility for 20 patients, an ambulance and operation theatres are needed. Three fully-equipped theatres have been recommended at CCRC.

The committee said that labour issues and floods had delayed work last year.

The panel had held discussions with Inkel, which is implementing the project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, which had called for the establishment of the cancer centre.