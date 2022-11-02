Assembly museum opened after renovation

The golden jubilee museum in the Legislative Assembly complex here was opened to the public on Wednesday after extensive renovation carried out by the Archeology department.

Minister for Museums and Archeology Ahamed Devarkovil dedicated the museum to the public at a function in the presence of Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the renovation work on the protected monument was carried out using traditional construction methods.

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj and MLAs K. Babu, P.C. Vishnunath and K.K. Rema were present.