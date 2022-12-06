Assembly gives bipartisan nod to Vizhinjam port, condemns divisive speech and violence

December 06, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Assembly on Tuesday gave the bipartisan nod to complete the Vizhinjam port project despite continuing opposition from the Latin Catholic Church-backed anti-port agitators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) highlighted Vizhinjam’s proximity to international shipping lanes, its naturally deep littoral waters that required scarce dredging and the port’s potential for catapulting Kerala into a new era of economic growth and prosperity to justify their respective positions.

Participating in an adjournment debate on the issue, members on either side of the aisle registered outrage at a Church leader’s communally charged hate speech against Port Minister V. Abdurahiman.

Nonetheless, the Opposition put two riders to the rare unanimity on project completion and condemnation of divisive speech and violence.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded immediate rehabilitation of the fishers displaced by the development. He recalled their yeoman service during the floods and said the government’s intransigent attitude towards the fishing community’s demands had exacerbated the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government conceded the Church’s demands except for abandoning the port project. He said a well-entrenched plot to scuttle the project to advantage foreign competitors impeded rapprochement.

Mr. Vijayan said the Oommen Chandy government had told the Assembly the same in 2015 and demanded a Central government inquiry. It had also sought Central protection for port construction.

The UDF also requested the government to re-examine the cases registered against Church leaders and fishers.

Mr. Vijayan said the police booked Church leaders primarily for violating the assurance to the High Court that they would not impede port construction.

Mr. Vijayan said a slow and deliberate stirring up of resentment based on misinformation, communally inflammatory messaging, and discredited theories of breakwater-impelled coast erosion culminated in the Vizhinjam police station attack on November 27.

Mr. Vijayan said that, with hindsight, the blockading of the national highway, deploying women and children as human shields to besiege the project site, recurrent attacks on police officers, vandalising harbour equipment and the houses of people arguing for the port, and demonising the political executive were precursors to the well-orchestrated and wanton violence.

He said the plotters wanted to precipitate a police firing to destabilise the government, vitiate the communal atmosphere and unleash anarchy in the State. The police displayed admirable restraint, despite sustaining grievous injuries and losses.

Congress legislator M. Vincent moved the adjournment motion, which the House rejected by voice vote after a nearly three-hour debate.