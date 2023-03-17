Assembly environment panel comes up with recommendations to protect Ashtamudi

March 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has come up with a series of recommendations, including the constitution of the Ashtamudi Wetland Management Authority, to protect the lake from pollution.

Based on multiple complaints, the committee had conducted a survey and visited various parts of Ashtamudi Lake and adjacent areas that reported large volumes of waste accumulation, including the Kollam KSRTC stand, Kureepuzha garbage treatment plant and Sambranikodi. The report submitted on March 17 recommends classification of the areas near the lake into different categories as per water quality and publish the information each month. The committee had earlier directed various local bodies on the shore to formulate plans for waste management on a war footing.

Night patrolling

In the report, the committee recommends night patrolling to ensure strict action against those who dump abattoir, plastic and houseboat waste in the waterbody. It has also directed to set up sewage plants for treating waste and construct portable septic tanks to replace sewage pipes opening to the lake.

Since the waterbody is a Ramsar site, the committee calls for the constitution of the Ashtamudi Wetland Management Authority for the protection, supervision and maintenance of the lake. The district administration has been instructed to assess the progress of the activities carried out by various departments for the protection of Ashtamudi Lake on a monthly basis and address various issues impacting the biodiverse aquatic habitat. While PWD and Local Self-Government departments have been asked to clear the canals and creeks connected to the lake by including them in projects like Thelineerouzhukum Navakeralam, the Revenue department has been instructed to identify and remove the encroachments on the shore.

Coliform bacteria level

In order to control the illegal demolition of boats and dumping them in the lake, the committee recommends an urgent legislation. The Pollution Control Board has been asked to monitor the coliform bacteria level and oxygen level in the lake every three months while all departments concerned are to take further steps based on the report. Sambranikodi, a mangrove-covered island formed by dredged sand nearly 400 m off the shore, is one of the major tourism destinations in the district and the committee has also recommended a study to find its impact on the natural backwater ecosystem.