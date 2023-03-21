Assembly: eight Bills passed during the session

March 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly, which was adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday, passed eight bills during the sittings that spanned 21 days.

The major bills passed in the session include the Kerala Private Forest (Vesting and Assignment) Amendment Bill, Kerala Panchayat Raj Bill 2022, Kerala Municipality Bill 2022, and Kerala Public Health Bill 2021.

This was the ninth occasion in the history of the House that the full Budget was passed before March 31. Before this, the full Budget was passed in 2020. A total of 7,600 questions, including starred and unstarred questions, were submitted in the session. Statements correcting the errors in the answers to two questions asked in previous sessions were also presented in the House.

Fourteen notices as per Rule 50, seeking adjournment motion, came before the House, while 32 calling attention motions and 149 submissions also were raised during the session. A total of 384 documents and 57 reports of various committees were tabled.