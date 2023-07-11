Assembly committee to recommend grace marks for students from children’s homes

July 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thrissur

The Assembly Committee on Welfare of Women, Children, Transgenders and Differently abled will recommend to the State government to provide 2% grace marks in various examinations for students from children’s homes.

The committee members visited the children’s home at Ramavarmapuram, near here, on Tuesday. The members, who reviewed the functioning of the home, congratulated students who performed well in various examinations.

The eight-member panel comprises chairperson U. Prathibha, Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, O.S. Ambika, C.K. Asha, Kanathil Jameela, Usha Thomas, K. Santhakumari and Dhaleema Jojo, received complaints and collected evidence at a sitting held in the district on Tuesday.

The committee also visited 22 women residents of Mahila Mandir, Ramavarmapuram. They reviewed the functioning of the centre and issued necessary directions for the authorities. They promised support for those residents of the centre who made earnings through self employment.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Irinjalakuda, was a model for the State, the committee observed. They also visited Sakhi One-stop Centre, functioning at the Irinjalakuda taluk hospital.

More attention was needed on the issue of drug abuse among children, misuse of mobile phones and issues of transgenders, said Ms. Prathibha, chairperson of the committee. “The committee has already submitted eight reports, including on the issues of endosulfan victims and the issues faced by women in the IT sector. Special reports were submitted after visiting Attappadi and Marayur. The committee could positively intervene to provide help for widows and allowance for visually impaired.”

A sitting will be held in Guruvayur municipality on Wednesday.