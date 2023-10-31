ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Committee recommends timely redressal of complaints filed by senior citizens

October 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Collector N. Devidas directs department heads to resolve complaints in a timely manner.

The Hindu Bureau

With the rise in life expectancy, senior citizens make a large percentage of the Kerala’s population and the responsibility for ensuring social and infrastructure facilities for them is increasing, Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee for the Welfare of Senior Citizens chairman K.P. Mohanan said here on Tuesday.

“Complaints filed by senior citizens should be resolved at the earliest and officials should pay special attention to this. Humanitarian consideration should be on priority while addressing the problems of the elderly,” he said. Out of 11 complaints from the district considered by the committee, two were resolved and reports were sought in nine. While six new complaints have been received, the committee also examined the progress of projects for the elderly run by various departments.

The members of the committee visited government old age home at Inchavila and assessed the facilities. The chairman of the committee said that the facilities are satisfactory. District Collector N. Devidas, who presided over the meeting of the committee held at the Collectorate, directed the department heads to resolve the complaints in a time-bound manner. Members and MLAs P. Abdul Hameed, C.K. Harindran, K.P. Kunhammed Kutty Master, Vazhoor Soman, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph, Sub-Collector Mukund Thakur, ADM R. Binarani, Legislative Assembly Deputy Secretary M. Jayasree and other officials were present.

