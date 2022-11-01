Assembly Committee instructs officials to expedite coastal projects in Kollam

It has also recommended to make drinking water supply, maintenance works and waste disposal more efficient in fishing villages

It has also recommended to make drinking water supply, maintenance works and waste disposal more efficient in fishing villages

Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee for the Welfare of Fishermen and Allied Workers has instructed various local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in the district to address the issues concerning residents of Tsunami flats and colonies.

The committee has conveyed its decision to hand over vacant flats to deserving families, while the departments concerned have been asked to evict illegal residents. It has also recommended to make drinking water supply, maintenance works and waste disposal more efficient in fishing villages. It was also decided to expedite coastal projects and complete them in a time-bound manner.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, chairman of the committee, has directed officials to complete the hotspot construction in Alappad in three months and take steps to increase the number of lockers in the harbours of Kollam. He added that issues related to disbursal of title deeds for fishers will also be addressed.

A total of 10 complaints received from individuals and organisations in the fishing sector were considered during the panel’s visit in Kollam on Monday. Based on complaints from Karunagappally, Klappana and Kulasekharapuram areas, the committee members visited Maharashtra Colony in Karunagappally Municipality, and assessed the condition of 63 houses under Muthedath Kadav ward.

A report on different activities, including the reconstruction of uninhabitable houses, will be submitted to the government without delay. The decision is to find a solution with the cooperation of people’s representatives, said the committee members. While department-level reports were sought for some, evidence was collected from officials concerned.

Committee members M. Noushad, MLA, K. J. Maxi, MLA, N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, and C.R. Mahesh, MLA, were also present on the occasion.