Assembly bypolls likely after Onam

Byelections to the Assembly from the seats that have fallen vacant in the State are likely to be held in October.

Reporting the vacancies to the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has suggested that taking into consideration the logistical issues, the elections may be held after the southwest monsoon and Onam. “It is for the Election Commission to take the appropriate decision,” he said.

Section 151(A) of the Representation of the People Act stipulates that byelections for filling vacancies should be held within six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy. Going by this, the Election Commission has time till November to hold the byelections. Mr. Meena said the bypolls in Kerala would be combined with that in other States.

Four of the seats had fallen vacant after MLAs K. Muraleedharan (Vattiyurkavu), Adoor Prakash (Konni), A.M. Ariff (Aroor) and Hibi Eden (Ernakulam) were elected to the Lok Sabha. Bypolls became necessary to the Pala and Manjeswaram seats following the death of Kerala Congress (M) MLA K.M. Mani and Indian Union Muslim League P.B. Abdul Razak.

Manjeswaram impasse

In Manjeswaram, the Election Commission was awaiting a High Court verdict for proceeding with the byelection arrangements, Mr. Meena said. K. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had moved the court demanding that the election of P.B. Abdul Razak of the Indian Union Muslim League be declared invalid, alleging that Mr. Razak had won on the strength of bogus votes. Mr. Razak died in October 2018, but the confusion persisted, said Mr. Meena. The Election Commission had received legal advice that the case was still sub judice and a verdict was awaited, he said.

With K. Muraleedharan vacating the Vattiyurkavu seat, a dispute regarding the Assembly segment has vanished. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan had moved the court against Mr. Muraleedharan stating that the latter had not disclosed details of assets when filing his nomination papers.