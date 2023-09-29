HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly book festival arrangements under way

Second edition of KLIBF beginning on November 1 will have 250 publishers, 233 book releases, 260 book discussions, and 800 guests

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

More than 250 publishers, 233 book releases, 260 book discussions, and 800 guests, including renowned writers, will be the highlight of the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF).

Arrangements for the festival are under way. It is being held as part of Keraleeyam, to be organised by the government in the State capital from November 1 to 7 to showcase the State’s achievements.

Spanish writer Francesc Miralles, Indian writers Perumal Murugan, Parakala Prabhakar, Meena Kandasamy, Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan and K.R. Meera, and activist Irom Chanu Sharmila will be some of the prominent names participating in the seven-day book festival on the Assembly premises.

Venue

Seminars, panel discussions and interactions with writers too will be organised as part of the festival that will be held at four venues. R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge will be the main venue.

The first edition of the festival, held in 2022, saw book sales to the tune of more than ₹10 crore, which is expected to go up this year.

Student participation

Three lakh students had visited the festival last year. This time, nearly five lakh students are expected. They will also get a chance to visit the Assembly hall and museum. Besides that, free trips to the zoo, planetarium, and palm-leaf manuscript museum and a city tour on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses too will be arranged. A number of online and offline contests will be organised for school and college students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.