Assembly book festival arrangements under way

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 250 publishers, 233 book releases, 260 book discussions, and 800 guests, including renowned writers, will be the highlight of the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF).

Arrangements for the festival are under way. It is being held as part of Keraleeyam, to be organised by the government in the State capital from November 1 to 7 to showcase the State’s achievements.

Spanish writer Francesc Miralles, Indian writers Perumal Murugan, Parakala Prabhakar, Meena Kandasamy, Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan and K.R. Meera, and activist Irom Chanu Sharmila will be some of the prominent names participating in the seven-day book festival on the Assembly premises.

Venue

Seminars, panel discussions and interactions with writers too will be organised as part of the festival that will be held at four venues. R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge will be the main venue.

The first edition of the festival, held in 2022, saw book sales to the tune of more than ₹10 crore, which is expected to go up this year.

Student participation

Three lakh students had visited the festival last year. This time, nearly five lakh students are expected. They will also get a chance to visit the Assembly hall and museum. Besides that, free trips to the zoo, planetarium, and palm-leaf manuscript museum and a city tour on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses too will be arranged. A number of online and offline contests will be organised for school and college students.