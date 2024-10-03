ADVERTISEMENT

Assembling cluster, catchment area to be developed around Vizhinjam port, says Minister

Published - October 03, 2024 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State government will also explore the possibility of linking Palakkad Industrial Smart City and Vizhinjam port, says Rajeeve

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve visiting the Vizhinjam seaport project area on Thursday.

An assembling cluster and a catchment area will be developed with Vizhinjam port as the hub, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said. He was speaking to the media after visiting Vizhinjam port here on Thursday.

The catchment area will be developed as a hub for industrial activities around the port and will not be limited to district or State boundaries.

A cluster of assembling units will also be developed so that the components can be delivered to the port and assembled here for export purposes, the Minister said. The State government is also considering setting up logistics parks to utilise the full potential of the port. It is envisaged as a logistics park in a 20-km area. 

The logistics policy of the government has been released. Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) is also considering setting up a logistic park. The Minister added that the State government will also explore the possibility of linking Palakkad Industrial Smart City and Vizhinjam port.

Steps have been taken to find land for industrial development through land pooling. With the release of land pooling rules, the proceedings have been fast-tracked, said Mr. Rajeeve, who also visited Vizhinjam port office and terminal.

