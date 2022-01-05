Assaulted passenger does not recall incident

Kannur

05 January 2022 22:56 IST

The passenger who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer while travelling on Maveli Express recently has said he does not recall the incident.

Ponnan Shameer, 50, was allegedly assaulted by Kannur Railway police station assistant sub-inspector M.C. Pramod while travelling with an invalid ticket. Following protests after a video clip of the incident surfaced, an inquiry was conducted and the officer was suspended.

The railway police tracked Shameer in Kozhikode on Wednesday and brought him to Kannur.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shameer said he went to Mahe that day and when he woke up he was at the Vadakara railway station. “I was in an inebriated condition. I boarded the train under the influence of alcohol and do not remember anything,” he said.

Though a woman passenger had raised a complaint of improper behaviour against Shameer, it is learnt that there were no written complaints against him and the railway police released him after recording his statement.