Assault on woman: panel take suo motu case

February 05, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission has suo motu taken a case in connection with the alleged assault on a woman by two unidentified persons near the Kanakakkunnu palace late Friday. The commission directed the Museum Station House Officer to submit a report on the action taken in the matter.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi said the police should be on the alert to prevent such incidents. They should strengthen patrolling and ensure that CCTV cameras are functioning, a statement from the commission said.

