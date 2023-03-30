Assault on woman: man held near Secretariat

March 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with yet another assault on a woman in the city. The woman had gone for lunch to a hotel in front of the north gate of the Secretariat, when the accused, identified as Saju Mon B.S., of CSM Nagar, Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, accosted her. Saju Mon allegedly brushed against her and misbehaved with her on the steps of the hotel. When she questioned him, he acted in a very aggressive manner. The woman called up the Cantonment police station, following which a police team reached the spot and inspected the hotel’s CCTV visuals. Saju Mon who was still around was then taken to the police station and questioned. On the basis woman’s complaint, a case under Section 154 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage modesty) was registered against him, and he was arrested.