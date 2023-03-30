ADVERTISEMENT

Assault on woman: man held near Secretariat

March 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with yet another assault on a woman in the city. The woman had gone for lunch to a hotel in front of the north gate of the Secretariat, when the accused, identified as Saju Mon B.S., of CSM Nagar, Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, accosted her. Saju Mon allegedly brushed against her and misbehaved with her on the steps of the hotel. When she questioned him, he acted in a very aggressive manner. The woman called up the Cantonment police station, following which a police team reached the spot and inspected the hotel’s CCTV visuals. Saju Mon who was still around was then taken to the police station and questioned. On the basis woman’s complaint, a case under Section 154 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage modesty) was registered against him, and he was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US