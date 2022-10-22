Assault on soldier: protest march, dharna held

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 20:27 IST

KOLLAM

The Kerala State Ex-Services League organised a protest march and dharna on Saturday to mark their protest against the Kilikollur custodial torture.

The members demanded the dismissal of police officers involved in the assault and the intervention of the State government to prevent such incidents in future. State vice-president T. Padmakumar, who inaugurated the dharna, said the allegation was very serious and the police force should be made aware of the procedures to be followed when soldiers were arrested. District president B. Sasidharakurup, secretary C. Rajasekaran Nair, vice president J. Babu, and treasurer Shivdasan Nair, were also present.

