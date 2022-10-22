Kerala

Assault on soldier: protest march, dharna held

KOLLAM

The Kerala State Ex-Services League organised a protest march and dharna on Saturday to mark their protest against the Kilikollur custodial torture.

The members demanded the dismissal of police officers involved in the assault and the intervention of the State government to prevent such incidents in future. State vice-president T. Padmakumar, who inaugurated the dharna, said the allegation was very serious and the police force should be made aware of the procedures to be followed when soldiers were arrested. District president B. Sasidharakurup, secretary C. Rajasekaran Nair, vice president J. Babu, and treasurer Shivdasan Nair, were also present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 8:29:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/assault-on-soldier-protest-march-dharna-held/article66045218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY