Assault on Plus Two student, mother: Director of General Education told to submit report

January 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Reports of assault on a Plus Two student and her mother at Venjaramoodu in the district for allegedly passing on information about illicit ganja trade to the authorities are shocking, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. In a statement here on Thursday, the Minister said Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. had been asked to examine the matter and submit a report within two days. The Directorate of General Education was also asked to take necessary steps in this connection without delay.