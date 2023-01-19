HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assault on Plus Two student, mother: Director of General Education told to submit report

January 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Reports of assault on a Plus Two student and her mother at Venjaramoodu in the district for allegedly passing on information about illicit ganja trade to the authorities are shocking, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. In a statement here on Thursday, the Minister said Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. had been asked to examine the matter and submit a report within two days. The Directorate of General Education was also asked to take necessary steps in this connection without delay.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.