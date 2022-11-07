Assault on migrant child at Thalassery: investigation report finds serious lapses in probe

Accused had kicked a six-year-old child of a migrant worker from Rajasthan for leaning on his car

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 07, 2022 21:25 IST

The investigation report submitted by the Kannur District Police Chief (Rural) P.B. Rajeev has found serious lapses on the part of the police in taking action against the accused who assaulted a six-year-old child of a migrant worker from Rajasthan for leaning on his car at Thalassery on November 3.

The report found lapses on the side of the Station House Officer M. Anil and grade Sub Inspector. It cited that the grade Sub Inspector on mobile duty, who visited the spot, did not take the matter seriously.

According to the police remand report, the accused, Muhammad Shihad, a native of Ponnayam, had committed culpable homicide. The remand report states that the accused had kicked the child for leaning on his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the child, has left the hospital, and has been shifted to Thalassery Mahila Mandir, along with his mother. The accused was remanded in police custody for one day by the Thalassery court.

Following the lapses on the part of the police, the case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. A team led by Superintendent of Police K.V. Babu is in charge of the probe.

The CCTV footage of the assault had gone viral on social media and the issue had snowballed into a major controversy. The police were severely criticised for taking action only after the media reported the assault. They had released the accused without filing a case despite CCTV footage and witness statements being available.

