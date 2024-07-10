ADVERTISEMENT

Assault on HIV patient: HC dismisses bail pleas of care home operators

Published - July 10, 2024 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by the four accused in a case registered by the Binanipuram police for assaulting an HIV-positive woman who was staying in a care home run by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution case is that Bincy Suresh, Rajesh K.V., Bindu Kurian, and Saly had tied the 21-year-old woman to a window at the care home and beaten her up with a wooden log. She had suffered multiple fractures in the assault that took place in November 2023.

The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail plea, submitted that the four who were responsible for serving society had committed a severe offence by brutally assaulting an HIV-positive woman. The victim had no relatives to look after her. The act of the accused was against the conscience of society.

Investigation revealed that the petitioners had treated residents of the care home in an inhuman manner. The petitioners’ custodial interrogation was necessary, and recovery was to be effected. If they were granted anticipatory bail, it would certainly hamper the investigation, the prosecutor submitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US