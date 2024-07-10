Assault on HIV patient: HC dismisses bail pleas of care home operators

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by the four accused in a case registered by the Binanipuram police for assaulting an HIV-positive woman who was staying in a care home run by the accused.

The prosecution case is that Bincy Suresh, Rajesh K.V., Bindu Kurian, and Saly had tied the 21-year-old woman to a window at the care home and beaten her up with a wooden log. She had suffered multiple fractures in the assault that took place in November 2023.

The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail plea, submitted that the four who were responsible for serving society had committed a severe offence by brutally assaulting an HIV-positive woman. The victim had no relatives to look after her. The act of the accused was against the conscience of society.

Investigation revealed that the petitioners had treated residents of the care home in an inhuman manner. The petitioners’ custodial interrogation was necessary, and recovery was to be effected. If they were granted anticipatory bail, it would certainly hamper the investigation, the prosecutor submitted.