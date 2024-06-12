Assault on auto driver: Women’s commission takes suo motu case

The Kerala Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case in the incident in which an autorickshaw driver was brutally assaulted and left seriously injured at Chathangad beach in Kuzhuppilly village on Monday midnight.

Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has sought a report from the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) on the issue at the earliest. The police had assured to nab the accused at the earliest, she said after visiting the woman who is undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday.

Ms. Sathidevi interacted with the sister of the injured and the doctor treating her. The woman is being given good treatment. She has suffered serious injuries to the spine and ribs and has internal bleeding. Health Minister Veena George has been asked to take all steps to ensure necessary treatment to the injured, said Ms. Sathidevi.

The attack is learnt to have been a contract job carried out using hired goons over some personal vengeance. The injured, Jaya T.K., 43, of Cheruvypu in Kuzhippilly, is a hardworking woman, slogging to keep her family afloat. The police should take stringent steps to avert similar atrocities against women, thus enabling them to pursue job in any sector, the Commission has stated, while taking serious note of situations denying women safe working environs.

Ms. Jaya remains in the Intensive Care Unit on external oxygen support at a private hospital. “Her vitals remain stable. Whether a surgery is needed to fix her spine remains yet to be decided,” said hospital sources.

Ms. Sathidevi was accompanied by Commission members Indira Raveendran, Elizabeth Maman Mathai, V.R. Mahilamony and Kunhaysha P., and district panchayat member M.B. Shiny.

