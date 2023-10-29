ADVERTISEMENT

Assault on airport security guard: rights panel registers case

October 29, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case based on media reports of Customs officials assaulting a private security guard at the parking ground of the Cochin International Airport on Monday.

The Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police has been directed to probe the case and file a report in a fortnight. The security guard was allegedly assaulted after he requested a Customs preventive officer not to park his two-wheeler in an area where parking was prohibited. The security guard had complained that he was assaulted by the officer and his colleagues at the ground and later inside a car.

The Nedumbassery police had registered a case.

