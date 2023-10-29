HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assault on airport security guard: rights panel registers case

October 29, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case based on media reports of Customs officials assaulting a private security guard at the parking ground of the Cochin International Airport on Monday.

The Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police has been directed to probe the case and file a report in a fortnight. The security guard was allegedly assaulted after he requested a Customs preventive officer not to park his two-wheeler in an area where parking was prohibited. The security guard had complained that he was assaulted by the officer and his colleagues at the ground and later inside a car.

The Nedumbassery police had registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.