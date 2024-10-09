Assault of Youth Congress workers by DYFI activists: Court asks police to investigate complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A trial court here has asked the police to investigate to find out whether there was sufficient ground to proceed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a complaint filed by Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammad Shiyas.

In his complaint, Mr. Shiyas alleged that the Chief Minister abetted the brutal attack and assault of Youth Congress workers by Democratic Youth Federation of India activists through his speech that the DYFI activists were trying to save the life of a person who jumped in front of the bus in which he was travelling as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, directed the Station House Officer of the Central police station to conduct the investigation under Section 202 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure to find out “whether or not there is sufficient ground for proceeding” in the complaint.

Mr. Shiyas complained that Mr. Vijayan instigated, provoked and abetted his party workers to physically assault the Youth Congress members. There was sufficient oral and documentary evidence to prove the commission of the offence of abetment. The Central police refused to register an FIR and investigate the allegations in the complaint, he said.

He further complained that the police were afraid of taking any action against the Chief Minister. The police were not even ready to make any inquiry or investigation regarding the allegations.