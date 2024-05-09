ADVERTISEMENT

Assault case suspect escapes police custody in Vellarada

Published - May 09, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police have intensified a man-hunt for the accused

The Hindu Bureau

A suspect in an assault case escaped from the custody of the Vellarada police while being taken for a medical examination late Wednesday.

The accused, Binoy alias Achu, 21, of Vellarada, had been arrested for allegedly assaulting Vellarada native Sudevan on May 5. While one person, identified as Ananthu, has been remanded to judicial custody in connection with the case, a third accused, Vishnu, has been on the run.

Following his detention, Binoy was taken to the Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakkonam after he claimed to have a hand injury. He managed to evade the police and flee the hospital during the late hours of the day. The Vellarada police have intensified a man-hunt for the accused.

The incident has brought the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police under a scanner, considering a similar lapse had been reported at the Parassala police station a few days ago.

An accused, Midhun, who was nabbed in an assault case, managed to jump custody from the police station. A group of local residents had then spared police the blushes by soon nabbing the accused and handing him over to the law enforcers.

